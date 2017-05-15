Mixed message in legislation

Mixed message in legislation

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Observer

There is no health-based reason why New York should not raise the age at which one can buy cigarettes to age 21. There is no disproving that smoking causes a multitude of health problems and creates a drain on public health programs. Legislation proposed in the state Senate is good policy except for one little detail - the state can't make up its mind at which age someone is adult enough to be made responsible for their own bad decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alex Rivera 16 hr Ron Mexico 12
News Protesting in Dunkirk 23 hr Frank 8
Smells like dog food Mon John coe 4
This website is going to get sued Mon Donna 7
Robo robbed May 12 Wonteverlearn 3
god is good May 11 Grammar Goddess 10
Climate change believers trash fredonia May 8 G money 8
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,177 • Total comments across all topics: 281,052,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC