Mixed message in legislation

There is no health-based reason why New York should not raise the age at which one can buy cigarettes to age 21. There is no disproving that smoking causes a multitude of health problems and creates a drain on public health programs. Legislation proposed in the state Senate is good policy except for one little detail - the state can't make up its mind at which age someone is adult enough to be made responsible for their own bad decisions.

