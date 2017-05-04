Memorial Committee holds 17th Annual Workers' Memorial Day
Cold temperatures and rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the hardy workers, laborers and servants who attended Saturday's 17th annual Workers' Memorial Day at Erlandson Overview Park in Frewsburg. The event, hosted by the Chautauqua County Workers' Memorial Committee, honored the lives of 143 men and women from Chautauqua County who have been killed on the job, in the line-of-duty or from job-related causes since 1980.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|god is good
|14 hr
|God
|3
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|19 hr
|haha
|32
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|Fri
|Former customer
|39
|thank u Chelsea
|Fri
|Elliot
|4
|Brittany and Matt
|Fri
|jamestownftw
|29
|This website is going to get sued
|May 4
|Post off
|1
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|May 4
|ThankGodidontlive...
|359
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC