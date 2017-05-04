Memorial Committee holds 17th Annual Workers' Memorial Day

Cold temperatures and rain couldn't dampen the spirits of the hardy workers, laborers and servants who attended Saturday's 17th annual Workers' Memorial Day at Erlandson Overview Park in Frewsburg. The event, hosted by the Chautauqua County Workers' Memorial Committee, honored the lives of 143 men and women from Chautauqua County who have been killed on the job, in the line-of-duty or from job-related causes since 1980.

