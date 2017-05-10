Land Bank continues discussion on occ...

Land Bank continues discussion on occupied properties

Wednesday Read more: Observer

On Wednesday, the land bank discussed 2017 tax foreclosure targets for the upcoming county auction, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, in Mayville. Gina Paradis, land bank executive director, said there is usually a list of 18 foreclosed properties she has targeted for the land bank's Sales 4 Rehab program.

Dunkirk, NY

