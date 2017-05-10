Land Bank continues discussion on occupied properties
On Wednesday, the land bank discussed 2017 tax foreclosure targets for the upcoming county auction, which is scheduled for Saturday, June 17, in Mayville. Gina Paradis, land bank executive director, said there is usually a list of 18 foreclosed properties she has targeted for the land bank's Sales 4 Rehab program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robo robbed
|6 hr
|Wonteverlearn
|3
|Dog park in Dunkirk
|7 hr
|Who cares
|7
|god is good
|Thu
|Grammar Goddess
|10
|A Sam & Sons (Apr '11)
|Thu
|old grower
|81
|This website is going to get sued
|Thu
|Clifford
|5
|Smells like dog food
|Wed
|Hogan
|2
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|May 9
|NaZdrowie
|6
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC