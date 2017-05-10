JCC to hold Excelsior Scholarship information sessions

Current college students, individuals who are planning to start college in the fall, and parents of college bound students are encouraged to visit JCC's financial aid and admissions staff during the sessions to learn how the scholarship could impact those attending JCC. The sessions will be held from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on May 11 and June 8 and from 6-7 p.m. on May 17 and June 28 in the Collegiate Center on the Jamestown Campus, College Center on the Cattaraugus County Campus in Olean, and in the main office at the North County Center in Dunkirk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.