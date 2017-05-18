If I were mayor, I would a

If I were mayor, I would a

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Observer

OBSERVER Photos by Nicole Gugino Top: Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas swears in eighth-grade essay contest winners Cam'ron DeJesus, Anthony Morales and Justus Bowen as Supertintendent Dr. James Tracy looks on. Above: Dunkirk eighth graders Cam'ron DeJesus and Anthony Morales sit between First Ward Councilman Don Williams, Third Ward Councilman Adelino Gonzalez and Fourth Ward Councilwoman Stacy Szukala as they served as honorary council members at the recent Common Council meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Which Rosas 15 hr Don 2
News Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir... 18 hr Angry taxpayer 3
Fiveash turd 21 hr Billy 10
Robo robbed 23 hr Chris C 4
This website is going to get sued Sat Nicki 11
Alex Rivera May 18 B Obama 14
News Protesting in Dunkirk May 17 Todd 10
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,172,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC