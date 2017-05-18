If I were mayor, I would a

OBSERVER Photos by Nicole Gugino Top: Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas swears in eighth-grade essay contest winners Cam'ron DeJesus, Anthony Morales and Justus Bowen as Supertintendent Dr. James Tracy looks on. Above: Dunkirk eighth graders Cam'ron DeJesus and Anthony Morales sit between First Ward Councilman Don Williams, Third Ward Councilman Adelino Gonzalez and Fourth Ward Councilwoman Stacy Szukala as they served as honorary council members at the recent Common Council meeting.

