Hanover, Silver Creek eye shared court building
OBSERVER Photo by Nicole Gugino County Legislator George Borrello speaks to the Silver Creek Village Board about the resolution of support to participate in the county's phase two Municipal Consolidation and Efficiency Competition application. Sometimes ideas pick up momentum fast.
