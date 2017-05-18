Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking firefighter
OBSERVER File Photo. When a man was pinned by a tree in his yard on April 12 in the city, no one was able to anticipate yet another problem - the inability to understand the Spanish-speaking resident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fiveash turd
|3 hr
|Nicki
|9
|This website is going to get sued
|3 hr
|Nicki
|11
|Alex Rivera
|Thu
|B Obama
|14
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|Wed
|Todd
|10
|favorite teacher(s) (Mar '09)
|May 17
|Auntie Jill
|46
|Smells like dog food
|May 15
|John coe
|4
|Robo robbed
|May 12
|Wonteverlearn
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC