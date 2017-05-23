Government reduction initiative approved by legislators
The framework to a Government Reduction Initiative gained the Chautauqua County Legislature's approval during Wednesday's meeting in Mayville. Eighteen legislators voted in favor of the proposal allowing the county to allocate a village's or town's sales tax money after a successful dissolution or merger.
