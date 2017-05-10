Fredonia backs efficiencies grant bid

Fredonia backs efficiencies grant bid

The idea of a consolidated public safety facility for the village of Fredonia and the city of Dunkirk is not dead in the water just yet. The village board recently passed a resolution supporting Chautauqua County's pursuit of a $20 million state grant for government efficiencies and corresponding studies.

