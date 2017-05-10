Fredonia backs efficiencies grant bid
The idea of a consolidated public safety facility for the village of Fredonia and the city of Dunkirk is not dead in the water just yet. The village board recently passed a resolution supporting Chautauqua County's pursuit of a $20 million state grant for government efficiencies and corresponding studies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|1 hr
|Frank
|8
|Smells like dog food
|5 hr
|John coe
|4
|This website is going to get sued
|6 hr
|Donna
|7
|Alex Rivera
|21 hr
|Missy
|7
|Robo robbed
|Fri
|Wonteverlearn
|3
|god is good
|May 11
|Grammar Goddess
|10
|Climate change believers trash fredonia
|May 8
|G money
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC