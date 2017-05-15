Former mayor avoids jail time
Former Dunkirk City Mayor Richard L. Frey will spend six months confined to his home for defrauding his political campaign and his supporters. U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara handed down the sentence Tuesday at the federal courthouse in Buffalo.
