Fire heavily damages garage in city
Dunkirk city fire chief Michael Edwards reports his department responded to the call at at 6:45 a.m. Upon arrival crews found the detached garage heavily involved in fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What will it take for Dunkirk to thrive once ag...
|15 hr
|Steve
|2
|Which Rosas
|18 hr
|Wow
|3
|Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir...
|22 hr
|goback
|4
|Fiveash turd
|Sat
|Billy
|10
|Robo robbed
|Sat
|Chris C
|4
|This website is going to get sued
|Sat
|Nicki
|11
|Alex Rivera
|May 18
|B Obama
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC