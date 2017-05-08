DUNKIRK: No perfection in a contract

DUNKIRK: No perfection in a contract

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Observer

Contracts in the public sector are far from perfect when viewed by the common taxpayer. When compared to their counterparts in the private sector, those who work for municipalities, schools, the state and county, have it pretty good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Protesting in Dunkirk 2 hr G money 3
Climate change believers trash fredonia 2 hr G money 8
god is good 5 hr Realist 5
Javier pagan no jail time!!!!! 19 hr Duh 41
News 2 men found dead in home (Nov '06) Sun Blo 259
Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High May 6 haha 32
thank u Chelsea May 5 Elliot 4
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Chautauqua County was issued at May 09 at 1:28AM EDT

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,709 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC