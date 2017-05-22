Dunkirk man charged after shots fired at bar

Dunkirk Police responded to the Halas Hotel Bar for a report of a large fight with multiple gunshots around 1:30 a.m. On arrival to the Second Street establishment, Dunkirk Police assisted by officers from the Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office and the New York State Police dispersed a large, unruly crowd in the street outside the bar. Investigation of the incident led to the identification of a suspect in the gunshots complaint and the seizure of a loaded 9 mm handgun, which was hidden in the restroom inside the bar.

