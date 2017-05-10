Dunkirk hears plans for Lake Erie waterfrontBy
The future looks swimmingly bright for Lake Erie waterfronts and harbors, according to presentations given by various agency representatives during Saturday's Lake Erie Rally held at the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club. Organized and proctored by Chautauqua County Executive Vince Horrigan, area officials, representatives and members of the public were updated on current waterfront projects and plans that affect ten communities from Erie County Pennsylvania to Erie County New York.
