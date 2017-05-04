Dunkirk Farmers Market pre-season mee...

Dunkirk Farmers Market pre-season meeting set for Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Dunkirk Farmers Market will host a pre-season meeting for current and prospective vendors, entertainers and community organizations. Vendors may include farmers offering locally raised produce, meat, eggs and dairy; bakers; value-added product producers; artisans; beekeepers and maple syrup producers; prepared food vendors; nurseries; and more.

