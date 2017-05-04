Dunkirk Farmers Market pre-season meeting set for Wednesday
On Wednesday, the Dunkirk Farmers Market will host a pre-season meeting for current and prospective vendors, entertainers and community organizations. Vendors may include farmers offering locally raised produce, meat, eggs and dairy; bakers; value-added product producers; artisans; beekeepers and maple syrup producers; prepared food vendors; nurseries; and more.
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|god is good
|9 hr
|God
|3
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|14 hr
|haha
|32
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|Fri
|Former customer
|39
|thank u Chelsea
|Fri
|Elliot
|4
|Brittany and Matt
|Fri
|jamestownftw
|29
|This website is going to get sued
|May 4
|Post off
|1
|dk bandits (Jun '13)
|May 4
|ThankGodidontlive...
|359
