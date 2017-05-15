Drug deaths under investigation

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, in conjunction with the Village of Fredonia Police Department, the City of Dunkirk Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office are investigating several heroin related over doses that have happened in the northern Chautauqua County area, including the City of Dunkirk and the Village of Fredonia, in the past week. Of these incidents, two of them have resulted in the death of the persons involved.

