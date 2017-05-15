District, village can't connect on in...

District, village can't connect on interconnect

14 hrs ago

When it comes to the interconnect between the North Chautauqua Water District and village of Fredonia, the two can't seem to connect. Pomfret Supervisor Don Steger explained at the recent water district meeting that in a letter from Trustee Phyllis Jones, Fredonia had rejected the district's communication requesting the interconnect at the western end of Route 20. While an interconnect between the city of Dunkirk's water supply and village of Fredonia's water systems could be seen as a link to a new water system or the regional water district, it was noted it is also a failsafe.

