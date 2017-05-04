DFT Communications receives commendat...

DFT Communications receives commendation for excellent service quality

The New York State Public Service Commission recently recognized Dunkirk and Fredonia Telephone Company and Cassadaga Telephone Corp. for providing excellent telephone service as a local exchange carrier during 2016. The commendation was the 28th consecutive year for Dunkirk & Fredonia Telephone Company and the 24th consecutive year for Cassadaga Telephone Corp. Additionally, DFT Local Service Corp. was also recognized for the same high-quality level of telephone service provided to consumers during 2016.

