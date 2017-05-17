Couple caught with drugs
Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Tuesday Minerva Maestre, 49, and Hector Mercado-Torres, 23, both of Dunkirk, were arrested and charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine; and maintaining a drug involved premises. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a $5,000,000 fine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|2 hr
|Nate J
|44
|Fiveash turd
|2 hr
|FancyPants
|8
|Protesting in Dunkirk
|2 hr
|Todd
|10
|favorite teacher(s) (Mar '09)
|6 hr
|Auntie Jill
|46
|Alex Rivera
|May 15
|Ron Mexico
|12
|Smells like dog food
|May 15
|John coe
|4
|This website is going to get sued
|May 15
|Donna
|7
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC