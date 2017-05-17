Couple caught with drugs

Couple caught with drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Tuesday Minerva Maestre, 49, and Hector Mercado-Torres, 23, both of Dunkirk, were arrested and charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine; and maintaining a drug involved premises. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a $5,000,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Javier pagan no jail time!!!!! 2 hr Nate J 44
Fiveash turd 2 hr FancyPants 8
News Protesting in Dunkirk 2 hr Todd 10
favorite teacher(s) (Mar '09) 6 hr Auntie Jill 46
Alex Rivera May 15 Ron Mexico 12
Smells like dog food May 15 John coe 4
This website is going to get sued May 15 Donna 7
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,090,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC