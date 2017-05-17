Couple caught with drugs

Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced Tuesday Minerva Maestre, 49, and Hector Mercado-Torres, 23, both of Dunkirk, were arrested and charged by complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine and crack cocaine; and maintaining a drug involved premises. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, a maximum of 40 years and a $5,000,000 fine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.