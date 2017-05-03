County continues to improve aquatic r...

County continues to improve aquatic resources

Chautauqua County has been working hard to bring in federal funding for the improvement of the county's aquatic resources. "Our 2 percent occupancy tax program has delivered over 70 water quality improvement projects across the county and has proved to be a very powerful tool for leveraging New York State funding through the Environmental Protection Fund.

