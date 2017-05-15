Community Notebook

Community Notebook

The Forestville Central School Class of 2018 will hold a budget vote day chicken barbecue on Tuesday, May 16 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. or sold out. The event will take place in the Forestville High School back parking lot and includes eat-in or take-out dining options.

