Cold Storage Facility will not be constructed in Dunkirk
There are 6 comments on the Observer story from Monday May 1, titled Cold Storage Facility will not be constructed in Dunkirk. In it, Observer reports that:
Mayor Rosas has reported that the Great Lakes Cold Storage facility that was proposed for the Fairview Avenue location has been taken off the list of potential employers coming to the city. "This past weekend I was informed by the Great Lakes Cold Storage Owner, Patrick Gorbett that he will not be bringing his business to Dunkirk.
#1 Tuesday May 2
Way to go Willie and his group of misfits!
#2 Tuesday
you idiot,it wasn't the Mayor who killed it! It was the sue hungry stupids on Fairview avenue that did.
#3 Tuesday
they all complain no jobs coming to Dunkirk well we sure have alot of welfare coming to Dunkirk!! hope they all move to Fairview ave!!!
#4 Tuesday
Clearly, if they are on welfare they won't be able to afford residency on Fairview now will they ? Had the cold storage been put in home prices in that area would have went down and those home owners would have eventually left, leaving that area open to flourish with their rent vouchers.
#5 Wednesday
Property values are sure to go up now, what with the preservation of all that scrub brush and power lines.
#6 Wednesday
Putting a bit house there now
