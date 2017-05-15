City to vote on police car, roof repair

City to vote on police car, roof repair

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

The city of Dunkirk will be dropping some money if two resolutions are approved at tonight's Common Council meeting. Where the city is looking to purchase the vehicle on state bid, it will use a special procedure to contract for roof repair of city buildings with Resolution 30 of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fiveash turd 6 hr Schmoolie 3
Alex Rivera Mon Ron Mexico 12
News Protesting in Dunkirk Mon Frank 8
Smells like dog food Mon John coe 4
This website is going to get sued Mon Donna 7
Robo robbed May 12 Wonteverlearn 3
god is good May 11 Grammar Goddess 10
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,809 • Total comments across all topics: 281,067,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC