Cherry Creek water voted best tasting in Chautauqua County

Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Director Christine Schuyler congratulates the village of Cherry Creek for being the winner of the 24th annual Water Tasting Contest held at Chautauqua Mall on May 13. The City of Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, who won the contest last year, finished second. Other participants included the city of Dunkirk, town of Carroll and the village of Mayville.

