Cherry Creek water voted best tasting in Chautauqua County
Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services Director Christine Schuyler congratulates the village of Cherry Creek for being the winner of the 24th annual Water Tasting Contest held at Chautauqua Mall on May 13. The City of Jamestown Board of Public Utilities, who won the contest last year, finished second. Other participants included the city of Dunkirk, town of Carroll and the village of Mayville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What will it take for Dunkirk to thrive once ag...
|6 hr
|Steve
|2
|Which Rosas
|9 hr
|Wow
|3
|Hablas espanol? City wants Spanish-speaking fir...
|13 hr
|goback
|4
|Fiveash turd
|Sat
|Billy
|10
|Robo robbed
|Sat
|Chris C
|4
|This website is going to get sued
|Sat
|Nicki
|11
|Alex Rivera
|May 18
|B Obama
|14
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC