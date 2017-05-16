Cherry Creek named best-tasting tap w...

Cherry Creek named best-tasting tap water in Chautauqua County

The village of Cherry Creek has the best tasting water in Chautauqua County, the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. The village was the winner of the county's 24th annual Water Tasting Contest, which was held at Chautauqua Mall on May 13. During the contest, the public was invited to judge which one of five municipalities' water they liked best by tasting each water and voting for their favorite.

