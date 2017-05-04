Area Police
A Timothy Brown, 36, of Dunkirk, was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief on April 22. A Luis A. Sanchez Jr., 33, of Dunkirk, was charged with second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief on April 22. A Michael T. Saxon, 37, of Dunkirk, was charged with disorderly conduct on April 22. He was charged again, with the same offense, on April 23. A Shane M. Morgis, 29, of Dunkirk, was charged with driving while intoxicated, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, inadequate muffler and speed in zone on April 23. A Quinten J. Blackman, 19, of Tonawanda, was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing, reckless driving, no insurance, speed not reasonable, no inspection, and passing a red light on April 29. He also faces charges from Fredonia Police stemming from the same incident.
