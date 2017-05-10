American Legion Post 62 plans Memorial Day chicken barbecue
There will be a Memorial Day chicken barbecue on Monday, May 29, from noon until sold out at the Dunkirk Memorial American Legion Post 62, 211 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Tickets are $10 pre-sale/$11 at the door.
