American Legion Post 62 plans Memorial Day chicken barbecue

There will be a Memorial Day chicken barbecue on Monday, May 29, from noon until sold out at the Dunkirk Memorial American Legion Post 62, 211 Central Ave., Dunkirk. Tickets are $10 pre-sale/$11 at the door.

