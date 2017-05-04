Accidents in Arkwright, Chautauqua
OBSERVER Photo by Dan Kohler: Kelly Hider, 19, of Derby was issued a traffic ticket for failing to yield after a two-car motor vehicle accident on Friday. Hider was driving on Center Road heading onto Route 83 in the town of Arkwright when she allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, striking a vehicle operated by Timothy Brown, 43, of Cherry Creek.
