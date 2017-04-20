Turbine materials lease faces opposition
Two members on the County Legislature's Audit and Control Committee voted no on the lease between the county and BNSF Logistics, while two voted in the affirmative. Earlier last week, the lease passed through the Public Facilities Committee by a 3-2 vote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|4 hr
|Lembke the Cannibal
|21
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|20 hr
|High Roller
|22
|David grant
|Wed
|Durrick
|2
|Enough already
|Apr 19
|Durr
|5
|Crooked Brook Flooding
|Apr 19
|bill
|11
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|Apr 18
|Abc
|13
|2 men found dead in home (Nov '06)
|Apr 17
|j-dkny
|258
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC