The Conversation Project' set for Tuesday
Chautauqua Opportunities Inc. Alzheimer's Services is partnering with Erie County Medical Center and bringing a Lunch and Learn program to area residents interested in learning more about having THAT conversation with your family about end-of-life wishes. is a national and social media campaign focused on educating the community on the importance of having meaningful conversations with loved ones about care that individuals wish to receive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
