A workshop on the accounting software program QuickBooks, conducted by Fredonia accountant Sham Baghat, will be offered on Wednesday, April 26, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Fredonia Technology Incubator, 214 Central Ave., Dunkirk, as part of its Entrepreneurial Workshop Series. At the session, Mr. Baghat will help small business owners more easily manage their finances and taxes through the use of QuickBooks.

