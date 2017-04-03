Post 62 taking scholarship applications

Post 62 taking scholarship applications

Tuesday

The scholarship is made possible by a generous donation from the former Frank Acquavia Post 1344 and will award $1,500 to one deserving individual. The scholarship is open to all veterans or their immediate family in the Dunkirk/Fredonia area who is enrolled in or attending a New York State accredited college, university, trade or vocational school.

