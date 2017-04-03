Post 62 taking scholarship applications
The scholarship is made possible by a generous donation from the former Frank Acquavia Post 1344 and will award $1,500 to one deserving individual. The scholarship is open to all veterans or their immediate family in the Dunkirk/Fredonia area who is enrolled in or attending a New York State accredited college, university, trade or vocational school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dunkirk v. Trump
|4 hr
|Don-g
|7
|Dylan Mackenzie anzalone Rosario?
|Wed
|Pdavis
|1
|Corey Matos
|Wed
|Bendinbendlin
|1
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|Wed
|Abc
|4
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|Wed
|confused
|48
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|Wed
|Polaris
|10
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Hate drug dealers
|38
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC