Police nab two for illegal possession of weapon, drugs
Christian O. Marin-Sanchez, 29, and Hector L. Carmona-Burgos, 44, both of Dunkirk, were brought up on a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge, with an additional criminal possession of a controlled substance charge for Marin-Sanchez, on Monday after allegedly being found with a loaded handgun at a local manufacturing plant. At 5:45 p.m., the Dunkirk Police Department responded to a local manufacturing plant for a report of two employees in possession of a handgun.
