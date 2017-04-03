Police nab two for illegal possession...

Police nab two for illegal possession of weapon, drugs

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Observer

Christian O. Marin-Sanchez, 29, and Hector L. Carmona-Burgos, 44, both of Dunkirk, were brought up on a second-degree criminal possession of a weapon charge, with an additional criminal possession of a controlled substance charge for Marin-Sanchez, on Monday after allegedly being found with a loaded handgun at a local manufacturing plant. At 5:45 p.m., the Dunkirk Police Department responded to a local manufacturing plant for a report of two employees in possession of a handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dunkirk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dunkirk v. Trump 16 hr Realist 3
Dylan Mackenzie anzalone Rosario? 20 hr Pdavis 1
Corey Matos 20 hr Bendinbendlin 1
Javier pagan no jail time!!!!! 21 hr Abc 4
3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory Wed confused 48
Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split? Wed Polaris 10
drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16) Tue Hate drug dealers 38
See all Dunkirk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dunkirk Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Chautauqua County was issued at April 06 at 1:58AM EDT

Dunkirk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dunkirk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Dunkirk, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,000 • Total comments across all topics: 280,089,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC