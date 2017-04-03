Peoplea s Column

This is an open letter to Mayor Willie Rosas; Patrick Corbett, owner of Great Lakes Cold Storage; members of the Zoning and Appeals Board; Bob Bankoski, legislator; Rebecca Yanus, development director, city of Dunkirk. You have effectively destroyed the peace and quiet of a beautiful neighborhood, one of the few nice neighborhoods left in the city.

Taxpayers who vote

Dunkirk, NY

#1 Saturday Apr 1
Does the council have the courage to stand up to Rosas, Bankoski and crew? They haven't on any issue to date such as Hector, Westling and The DPW Director not meeting the charter qualifications. Time to clean house. Come on Democrats and Republicans you can do better than this. Why ruin even more of the city?

