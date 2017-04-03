NO - SSIGNAL: Shop sustains damage

Photo by Amanda Dedie. An incident involving a car and a building took place at the Boost Mobile at 79 E. Fifth St. in the city of Dunkirk Monday around 4 p.m. The incident left no injuries, but some structural damage.

