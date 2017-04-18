NCCF grant writing workshop set for M...

NCCF grant writing workshop set for May 11

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, in partnership with Paul Benson of SUNY Fredonia Office of Sponsored Programs, is offering a Grant Writing Workshop on Thursday, May 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The training will be held at the Fredonia Technology Incubator, located at 214 Central Ave. in Dunkirk. During the workshop, Benson will discuss the mechanics of writing a grant proposal, ways of identifying funding sources, the importance of research to support applications and the tailoring of proposals to specific audience interests.

