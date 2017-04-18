NCCF grant writing workshop set for May 11

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation, in partnership with Paul Benson of SUNY Fredonia Office of Sponsored Programs, is offering a Grant Writing Workshop on Thursday, May 11, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The training will be held at the Fredonia Technology Incubator, located at 214 Central Ave. in Dunkirk. During the workshop, Benson will discuss the mechanics of writing a grant proposal, ways of identifying funding sources, the importance of research to support applications and the tailoring of proposals to specific audience interests.

