Mr. and Mrs. Sam Mancuso

Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Observer

Sam and JoAnn Mancuso of Dunkirk renewed their wedding vows after 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Feb. 18 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. The Reverend Walter Werbicki officiated at the 5 p.m. Mass with music provided by the Adult Folk Choir under the direction of Dan Smith.

