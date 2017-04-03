Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Nichols
Felicia M. Galardo and Robert M. Nichols were united in marriage on Oct. 15, 2016 at 2 p.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 328 Washington Ave., Dunkirk. The Reverend Dennis Riter was the officiant for the double ring ceremony.
