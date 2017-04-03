Minor injuries in 4-car crash

Minor injuries in 4-car crash

Two people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a four-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in the town of Dunkirk. According to New York State Police, Ronald Houser, 70, of South Dayton was traveling south on Route 60 shortly after 2 p.m., when a vehicle driven by Sharyn Duff-Kibbe, 70, of Dunkirk made a left turn and crashed into Houser's vehicle.

