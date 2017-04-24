Legislature approves lease for wind t...

Legislature approves lease for wind turbine material storage

The issue garnered much debate, but a lease for county space to store wind turbine materials received approval at Wednesday's Chautauqua County Legislature meeting. The temporary lease for approximately four months would commence if BNSF Logistics is granted a contract award to ship materials to Arkwright.

