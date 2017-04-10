JCPenney store gets short reprieve from closure
Shoppers have raised their voices, or rather their money at cash registers; as a result, JCPenney in the city of Dunkirk is remaining open a little while longer. CNBC reported Thursday that the clothing retailer has postponed liquidation sales and closure dates for the 138 doomed stores nationwide.
