JCPenney store gets short reprieve from closure

Shoppers have raised their voices, or rather their money at cash registers; as a result, JCPenney in the city of Dunkirk is remaining open a little while longer. CNBC reported Thursday that the clothing retailer has postponed liquidation sales and closure dates for the 138 doomed stores nationwide.

