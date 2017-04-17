JCC - SHosts Hispanic Outreach, Ambassador Workshop
Forty Hispanic students from both Dunkirk High School and the Chautauqua Striders program in Jamestown participated in the session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|10 hr
|Hate drug dealers
|11
|Enough already
|15 hr
|Dunbar
|1
|2 men found dead in home (Nov '06)
|17 hr
|j-dkny
|258
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|22 hr
|CanMan
|16
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|Mon
|Educated
|21
|what church to go to in dunkirk
|Sun
|joe
|1
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Sat
|Shhhh
|40
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC