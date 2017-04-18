Fredonia renews exchange with Japanese university

Submitted Photo Fredonia President Virginia Horvath, seated left, and Yumiko Kataoka, right, of Aichi Prefectural University, commemorate an agreement to renew the study abroad agreement between the two universities. They are joined by Aichi students enrolled in short-term study at Fredonia and, from the Office of International Education at Fredonia, Jacob Czelusta, far left, and Dr. Naomi Baldwin, far right.

