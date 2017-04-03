Finding something to do

OBSERVER Photos by Diane R. Chodan Above: Members of the National Society United States Daughters of 1812, Dunkirk Lighthouse board members, and Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas gathered at the memorial after the dedication. Left to right, front: National Treasurer and NYC Chapter Registrar Ann Farley, 4th Vice President National and State Historian Mary Raye Casper, State President Beverly Sterling-Affinati, Charlotte Lasher, State Chaplain pro tem Elfreda Stangland, and Dunkirk Mayor Rosas.

