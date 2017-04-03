Dunkirk v. Trump
There are 2 comments on the Observer story from 22 hrs ago, titled Dunkirk v. Trump. In it, Observer reports that:
"They can't cut anything that can help save the lakes because we drink that water. Forget the importance of the tourism and everything - we drink that water."
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Observer.
|
#1 9 hrs ago
I'm surprised that Donny even knows who the president is,
|
#2 47 min ago
The EPA has turned into a political machine run by activists.too much power. Trump isn't for pollution . It's a common sense move. No wonder the city politicians are so against it......
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|1 hr
|Old school
|3
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|3 hr
|Hate drug dealers
|38
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|10 hr
|Don
|9
|Dunkirk man sentenced in major cocaine conspiracy
|Mon
|Bored
|6
|Sheldon boys
|Sun
|Amanda
|1
|Rosas will split Lake Erie and lead Dunkirk res... (Nov '15)
|Sun
|Tell us
|47
|Brocton man charged with meth possession in tra...
|Apr 2
|Djr
|8
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC