Drug task force members take down city heroin trafficker
The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force put in months of hard work to gather evidence on the alleged drug trafficking of Angel Tirado Lopez, 28, in the city of Dunkirk. According to reports, Tirado Lopez, of East Fifth Street, sold quantities of heroin to agents of the task force on multiple occasions in the city, and on Wednesday, the law caught up with him.
