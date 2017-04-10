Dog Abby celebrates first birthday

Recently, Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held a birthday party for its dog, Abby, who turned one. Abby donated all of her birthday gifts to Lakeshore Humane Society in Dunkirk! Accepting on behalf of LHS were volunteer Pat O'Malley and LHS resident Precious, who are pictured here on the far right.

