Dog Abby celebrates first birthday
Recently, Chautauqua Nursing and Rehabilitation Center held a birthday party for its dog, Abby, who turned one. Abby donated all of her birthday gifts to Lakeshore Humane Society in Dunkirk! Accepting on behalf of LHS were volunteer Pat O'Malley and LHS resident Precious, who are pictured here on the far right.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Observer.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|11 hr
|Hate drug dealers
|10
|who was cutting down tree?
|21 hr
|sharon
|1
|Dylan Mackenzie anzalone Rosario?
|Wed
|Jay
|2
|Corey Matos
|Wed
|Jay
|3
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|Apr 11
|Sandy
|15
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Apr 10
|Clean up our town
|39
|County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MVP - SPlast...
|Apr 9
|VinceDejoy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC