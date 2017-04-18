Dispute on flag program settled
A Dunkirk resident has accused the city school district of denying veterans the opportunity to teach students about the American flag, but the issue was resolved months ago, according to the superintendent. Richard Makuch recently sent a letter to the OBSERVER arguing that veterans should not be denied the ability to instill patriotic values in today's youth.
