County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MVP - SPlastics Failure
It is hard to believe there are no lessons to be learned by county IDA officials as the final chapter closes on the debacle known as Jamestown MVP Plastics LLC. MVP Plastics had plans to produce environmentally-safe plastic products in Falconer, but the company never reached full potential after running into financial troubles and ceasing ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Javier pagan no jail time!!!!!
|6 hr
|Abc
|9
|3rd Ward Councilman Short Memory
|11 hr
|Don-g
|51
|Jason and Sherry Genovese finally split?
|Sat
|John Deer
|12
|Corey Matos
|Fri
|T nasty
|2
|Dunkirk v. Trump
|Thu
|Don-g
|7
|Dylan Mackenzie anzalone Rosario?
|Apr 5
|Pdavis
|1
|drug dealers no consequences (Jan '16)
|Apr 4
|Hate drug dealers
|38
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC