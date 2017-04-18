County Examining Partial Property Tax Exemption For Low-Income Seniors
To help seniors with financial constraints, Chautauqua County officials are looking at increasing eligibility for a partial real property tax exemption.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dunkirk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What do you miss about Dunkirk? (Apr '09)
|2 hr
|batman
|211
|Need to get Steve O'Brien OUT of Dunkirk High
|3 hr
|mileena
|30
|what were you doing when... (Dec '10)
|21 hr
|Vinny R
|49
|Brittany and Matt
|23 hr
|Lmfao
|27
|County IDA Cannot Afford Repeat Of MVP - SPlast...
|Sat
|Research
|6
|David grant
|Apr 19
|Durrick
|2
|Enough already
|Apr 19
|Durr
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dunkirk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC